FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 139

tuma88:

where the Eurochurch is waiting.

1,2350-1,2330
 
Speculator_:

I'm guessing like this.

I'm guessing even like this, 1.2610


 

This is the triangle and the exit from the triangle upwards to the blue rectangle


 
Bought a pound.
 
Has anyone seen nasdaq-ca?
 
Bicus:
Bought a pound.

one Idler kuyufu on it...

Better sell the pound then.


 

covered the shorts - sell higher. (not falling at all((())

 
Ishim:

covered the shorts - sell higher. (not falling at all((()

maybe they're turning the ogolas around at all....


 

No, the pound doesn't want to go up. Going to keep falling most likely. Closed the buy.

Going to look for a sell entry.

 
Ilij, isn't it time to sell the nzd?
