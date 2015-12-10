FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 139
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
where the Eurochurch is waiting.
I'm guessing like this.
I'm guessing even like this, 1.2610
This is the triangle and the exit from the triangle upwards to the blue rectangle
Bought a pound.
one Idler kuyufu on it...
Better sell the pound then.
covered the shorts - sell higher. (not falling at all((())
covered the shorts - sell higher. (not falling at all((()
maybe they're turning the ogolas around at all....
No, the pound doesn't want to go up. Going to keep falling most likely. Closed the buy.
Going to look for a sell entry.