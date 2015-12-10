FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 55

stranger:
What's there to cheer about? Where it was yesterday is where it is today.
I finally got it open on all the sevens, automasisi ))))
stranger:
Well, another epiphany)
Or is it an underachiever?
Bicus:

In conclusion about "that branch". ProfitMaster said that his strategy cannot be automated. Surprisingly, with time I come to roughly the same opinion.

I'm in pain and remorse at the time I spent writing robots... there's only one robot left at the moment. But it only accompanies manually opened trades.

you yourself have answered the question, there is no system - it is a matter of chance. For 100000 accounts a couple of such beautiful accounts must exist according to the law of distribution of large values

there is a simpler option - broker's advertising, not necessarily a setup, but a fool would be a broker without monitoring such an account, it's easier to retroactively
 
Bicus:

strange

The simplest one is a fractal robot. It looks at fractals, say at one o'clock - and trades by taking a stop outside the fractal

 
Bicus:

There is only one robot left at the moment. But it only accompanies manually opened trades.

Can you tell me more about what it does?
 
 
IvanIvanov:
Well, you've answered the question yourself, there is no system, it's a matter of chance. For 100,000 accounts a couple of these beautiful ones are bound to exist according to the law of the distribution of large values.
There is no system with rigid rules. There are places where you can buy and where you can sell with low risk and a good loss/gain ratio. There are places where you can buy or sell under certain conditions that you cannot put into a robot because AI has not yet been invented.
stranger:
AI is what?

Artificial Intelligence? Then how are currencies quoted, not by hand?

 
_new-rena:
AI is what?
It is artificial intelligence.
stranger:
there's not enough intelligence... not enough.

I'm telling you, it's just maths. Of course a quadratic equation appears at the end, so it's like they taught you at school...

