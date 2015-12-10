FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 55
What's there to cheer about? Where it was yesterday is where it is today.
Well, another epiphany)
In conclusion about "that branch". ProfitMaster said that his strategy cannot be automated. Surprisingly, with time I come to roughly the same opinion.
I'm in pain and remorse at the time I spent writing robots... there's only one robot left at the moment. But it only accompanies manually opened trades.
strange
The simplest one is a fractal robot. It looks at fractals, say at one o'clock - and trades by taking a stop outside the fractal
There is only one robot left at the moment. But it only accompanies manually opened trades.
Well, you've answered the question yourself, there is no system, it's a matter of chance. For 100,000 accounts a couple of these beautiful ones are bound to exist according to the law of the distribution of large values.
There is no system with rigid rules. There are places to buy and places to sell with low risk and a good loss/gain ratio. Buy or sell under certain conditions that cannot be hammered into a robot because AI has not yet been invented.
AI is what?
Artificial Intelligence? Then how are currencies quoted, not by hand?
AI is what?
It's artificial intelligence.
there's not enough intelligence... not enough.
I'm telling you, it's just maths. Of course a quadratic equation appears at the end, so it's like they taught you at school...