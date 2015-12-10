FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 721

stranger:
All right, I'm going out to the countryside.)
shotgun! phew! )))), don't forget the kalash!
 
Ilij:

right! coming soon...

but the leftist euras have almost worked out

i used to watch a lot of pairs (16 all the time) i'll tell you the candlesticks are the same, every pair has an individual character, but by focusing on the minimum (i have 3 pairs - no less, or you would leave one) you will develop your intuition! (If you watch the same thing all the time, something will happen! Again, without getting on the Möbius strip)
 

Ishim:
If you stare into the abyss for a long time, the abyss will start staring at you.
 
Ishim:
who are the three big guys?
 
Ilij:
who are the three stiffs?
why do you need )))) eur is ))))))))
 
stranger:
stranger:

SME currency coding

Ahem. Fucking went for some potatoes.
 
Silent:

Yeah, Quinto had a sack of potatoes lying around on the moor...
 
gnawingmarket:
why the abyss (don't make it worse), any object - in practice is called concentration. (the explanation is verbose and incomprehensible in fact - your energy (visual - the same from there - a person spends 80% of the energy on sight) will flow and back from the object to the eyes - the effect you will see yourself looking from the object, so on...)
 
Ishim:
