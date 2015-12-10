FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 204
correlation
Crosses have less money, less trading - it's easier to see the middle of the range.......... and only God and His Majesty Chance, which is made up of a thousand seemingly predictable reasons, knows the top and bottom of the channel.
correlation
nice. i wrote the same one on mt4
Take the daily to create a portfolio and use this one as a signal for trading and it will also be a good arbitrage strategy
Try it without the crosses first
Here I have the most unfortunate......but everything is under control-hold the take on the target indicator-it is still quite high, oscillators are oversold, the pair is lying on strong support and is already probing a correction......... will close with a small profit, unless there is a default in the eurozone.
So your stats aren't equity. I'm closed. You know the difference?
about to close - once again I return to the formula cross=major1*major2, for example 2=2*1=1*2=1,5*1,33=1,33*1,5 etc.
crosses are plummers, once again I repeat!!!!
Ah-ah-......... that's right. I have open trades all the time.
As for major on major - this option does not scare.......... what will happen to the euro and chif....... only that the eurozone defaults.
I do not understand your formula...... I am like Sherlock Holmes, who did not know who Copernicus was and did not understand why he needed to know it........... but had an encyclopaedic knowledge of cigarette butts.
the maths is basic in trading, the money is))))
multiply the prices, you get the cross price.
EURUSD*USDCHF=EURCHF
i.e., taking into account the spread and the volume of cross trading, it may not be profitable.)
in person
If the system writes Equity, why is it only a balance?
Equity-Forex is a value that reflects how much money a client has on deposit (the balance of his trading account), taking into account all his current transactions.
