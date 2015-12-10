FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 204

With crosses less money, less trading, it's easier to see the middle of the range.......... and only God and His Majesty Chance knows the top and bottom, which is made up of thousands of seemingly predictable reasons.
correlation

gnawingmarket:
there is less trading, but crosses are a regular formula for multiplying or dividing majors, no more. so it's much more complicated than that. the behaviour of a cross is the behaviour of 2 majors already...
pako:

correlation

nice. i wrote the same one on mt4

Take the daily to create a portfolio and use this one as a signal for trading and it will also be a good arbitrage strategy

Try it without the crosses first

 

Here I have the most unfortunate......but everything is under control-hold the take on the target indicator-it is still quite high, oscillators are oversold, the pair is lying on strong support and is already probing a correction......... will close with a small profit, unless there is a default in the eurozone.

gnawingmarket:

in private. gone to bed...
 
_new-rena:

So your stats aren't equity. I'm closed. You know the difference?

about to close - once again I return to the formula cross=major1*major2, for example 2=2*1=1*2=1,5*1,33=1,33*1,5 etc.

crosses are plummers, once again I repeat!!!!

Ah-ah-......... that's right. I have open trades all the time.

As for major on major - this option does not scare.......... what will happen to the euro and chif....... only that the eurozone defaults.

I do not understand your formula...... I am like Sherlock Holmes, who did not know who Copernicus was and did not understand why he needed to know it........... but had an encyclopaedic knowledge of cigarette butts.

gnawingmarket:

the maths is basic in trading, the money is))))

multiply the prices, you get the cross price.

EURUSD*USDCHF=EURCHF

i.e., taking into account the spread and the volume of cross trading, it may not be profitable.)

 
_new-rena:
in person

If the system writes Equity, why is it only a balance?

Equity-Forex is a value that reflects how much money a client has on deposit (the balance of his trading account), taking into account all his current transactions.

gnawingmarket:

If the system writes equity, why is it only a balance?

There is not as much in the balance as can be withdrawn on the fly
