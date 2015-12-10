FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 291
that's a question for the service desk, I think.
Possibly....... on the dollar neither today nor tomorrow see any important........ on the eu has from the Germans,Draghi will be cheerful.........
news - some good news and some good news:
http://news.yandex.ru/yandsearch?cl4url=mir24.tv%2Fnews%2Fworld%2F11666540&lang=ru&lr=44
Kiwi with a henna pulled out a snare. Did you close yours or are you tolerating it? I wouldn't close mine.
Yep, opened page 4 of the Primer yesterday and they wrote such crap there, again about tops and bottoms, nothing new. They say: "If the price has tested low and has not updated low, it will test the top". Oh, just like that, I don't believe it, Guru is selling....
Why wait, another selimit at 93.20, sl 93.77
the eurik on a quid holiday usually tests the flat.
I'm gonnaclose the terminal on the stick today.
I'm quoting "The ABCs of Young Traders", it says nothing but this, it's a serious book!
It's a dry Thanksgiving (USD) day, but I don't want to mess up my brain and spoil my literal thoughts anyway.
I don't want to trade expensive.
