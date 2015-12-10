FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 825
At the close of the current hour it is highly recommended to buy )))
It is recommended to stay away from anything at all, as there will be no movement)
Stop grumbling ))))
Article, do an intervention or something, it's not even doldrums ))))
buy the eura at least for everything, at least i'll sell it ))))
Stop grumbling )))))
There are no volumes. There are only fleas in the works.
Trying to get some fleas. The level is higher, but Murray is on sale.
Not bad here either, but the spread is pressing into buy........ and the level has recently been breached, but without volume.
Rena, is it better to sell or buy?
Spread 16.
Buy swap 0.54
Sell swap -1.23
1p 10.143 USD
topic is passed....
the swap has already "eaten up" the previous price and both interest rates at the time it was calculated. therefore, it is impossible to predict the numerical value of the swap.
To get a grip on it you need the M1 monetary aggregate, which has not been published since 2010.
Then we could estimate how much the population would benefit from a lower interest rate and whether they would throw money in the bank or take it out of the bank. the aggregate would show whether people have spare cash. then we could make a medium-term forecast knowing that the difference between the interest rates of 2 countries involved in a currency pair is almost a swap.
topic passed....
Thanks for the thread........... but I'm talking about practice - I'll try to give you an example:
If we buy now,then order will open on orange forex, i.e. spread has already gobbled up a useful 16p price move and there is still a buying swap.
If we sell, the order will be opened at price (black), but if we look at parameters of the deal, the deal is still in deficit, as I understand a swap sale.
Question: What is more profitable in this case - buying swap + swap or selling swap ...........?
gold chic =) didn't wait for the opening of the metals for nothing =) all closed, left 10%