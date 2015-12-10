FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 529

New comment
 
Ishim:
we didn't understand each other last time we spoke (((( (let him show the stats and we'll see)
Yeah he's at it again)))))
 
stranger:
Yeah he's at it again)))))
he wasn't talking shit .... he's talking a lot of bullshit... (I didn't get cold feet....)
 
Ishim:
he's not talking about bullshit .... he was talking a lot of bullshit... (I didn't get frosty....)
As gip says, the euro seems to be over for the day)))
 
stranger:
As gip says, the euro seems to be over for today)))
well, it'll roll back 15 pips. )))), already bought - too late to change horses... , stop 100pp. 2196 (((
 
Ishim:
well, it'll roll back 15 pips. )))), already bought - it's too late to change horses... , stop 100pts. 2196 (((
This is a lot. Very much, for the eur 20 with a head, or better less. And 2320 will just decide where it goes, above 25 or at 2140-22, not looking at what's going on there.
 
stranger:
That's a lot. Very much, for the eu 20 with a head, or better less.
I'm good with my head)))))), last shorts had a 70pp drawdown. !!
 
stranger:
That's a lot. Very much, for a eureka it's 20 with a head, or better less. And 2320 will just decide where it goes, above 25 or at 2140-22, not looking at what's going on there.
yes! yes, don't know where you are looking , on H1 3-4 December(1.23 - flat) there are bai... If they let them close by Boo - then they are sure to go up - but again, up to 1.24 (further they have other conditions). And here's why they will close the boo bars .....)))))) - but will close )))))).
 

Because there's an arrow down there)))

 
Ishim:
Yes! Yes, I do not know where you're looking, on the H1 3-4 December (1.23 - flat) hanging bai ... If they now let them close in bu - then sure sure up - but again, up to 1.24 (beyond that other conditions). And here's why they will close the boo bars .....)))))) - but will close )))))).

I've closed half of the pound, the other half is in storage and I'm waiting for it)))

better over there)

 

Professor, what about the Audi? Teacher, why isn't he talking?(

Alright, use it.

1...522523524525526527528529530531532533534535536...871
New comment