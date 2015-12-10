FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 136
Hasty +440pp. Still could have held-WPR600 did not break -80.
don't just go on like a machine =)
maybe we'll go up.
clearly an uptrend and you are selling...
Up, up, up and down!
Turn, turn, turn around!
Round, round, round about
And over again!
;)
I'll sleep on top after the minimum profit.
You see, with the village you "guessed" =)
Hello, everyone!
1.2445 to buy. And I'll keep sleeping.
You've been making progress lately. Well done!
but what the hell did you buy there???? By the way, although this time the buy will play too, don't be in a hurry to play in the box !!!
Hasty +440pp. Still could have held-WPR600 did not break -80.
I'll buy 1.2445. And I'll go back to sleep.
sir, more details please, it's not clear at all. which pair, buy-sell.....
fuck, speculator, you're the one who put the rocket in your ass... - why do you need a stop where it's never going to play before your trade )))))))
ok ok, put it on papyrus for now - stop is bullshit!!!
papyrus every single day until you are a TRADER- WHERE (BITCH, BITCH, BITCH !!!!! ) won't the stop work ??? !!!!
I didn't say you didn't need a stop, if anything.....
By the way, a trade doesn't last an hour or two. Consider a month, minimum.