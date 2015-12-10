FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 136

New comment
 

Hasty +440pp. Still could have held-WPR600 did not break -80.

 
IRIP:

don't just go on like a machine =)

maybe we'll go up.

clearly an uptrend and you are selling...

Up, up, up and down!

Turn, turn, turn around!

Round, round, round about

And over again!

;)

 
IRIP:

don't just go on like a machine =)

maybe we'll go up.

clearly an uptrend and you are selling...

I'll sleep on the upside after the minimum profit.
 
Speculator_:
I'll sleep on top after the minimum profit.

You see, with the village you "guessed" =)

 
IRIP:

You see, with the village you "guessed" =)

1.2445 buy. And I'll go back to sleep.
[Deleted]  

Hello, everyone!


Speculator_:
1.2445 to buy. And I'll keep sleeping.

You've been making progress lately. Well done!

but what the hell did you buy there???? By the way, although this time the buy will play too, don't be in a hurry to play in the box !!!

[Deleted]  
gnawingmarket:

Hasty +440pp. Still could have held-WPR600 did not break -80.

sir, more details please, it's not clear at all. which pair, bought-sold.....
 
Speculator_:
I'll buy 1.2445. And I'll go back to sleep.
 
_new-rena:
sir, more details please, it's not clear at all. which pair, buy-sell.....
AUDNZD H1 sale on the chart is the trajectory of the trade.
 
_new-rena:

fuck, speculator, you're the one who put the rocket in your ass... - why do you need a stop where it's never going to play before your trade )))))))

ok ok, put it on papyrus for now - stop is bullshit!!!

papyrus every single day until you are a TRADER- WHERE (BITCH, BITCH, BITCH !!!!! ) won't the stop work ??? !!!!

I didn't say you didn't need a stop, if anything.....

By the way, a trade doesn't last an hour or two. Consider a month, minimum.

You're off-topic all I have is normal as clockwork.
1...129130131132133134135136137138139140141142143...871
New comment