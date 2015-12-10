FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 14

stranger:
So why have you been buying it up all over the place?
Who, October +4.4%, waiting for November - you can't cheat statistics! (it's not like taking screenshots out of your sleeves)
 
Ishim:
Why is it here? to measure with screenshots? (no monitors, well here's the Gentlemen))))(that's where the map popped))))))
Oh,I finally got it.)))) I'm telling you - we're not selling anything and we're not tricking suckers.
 
_new-rena:

))))

Then don't draw levels, but rather price movements ))))

it's not up to me, I'm just passing through and not aware of your timetables (and don't stand on the tracks if you're not aware of them either)))))
stranger:
and neither are suckers.))
and neither are suckers.))
 
stranger:
Oh,I finally got it)))) I'm telling you - we're not selling anything and we're not tricking suckers.
We don't sow, we don't plow... )))) (OK, I'll keep the statistics, you run around the field chasing crows!)
Ishim:
it's not up to me, I'm just passing through and I don't know your timetables (and don't stand on the tracks if you don't know either)))))
the schedule doesn't change often, every six months or so. six months we'll live)))) don't throw us in front of the train if you know about it,okay?
Ishim:
We don't sow we don't plough... )))) (OK, I'll keep the statistics, you guys run around the field chasing crows!)
So, is there a lot of history already, or is it just a couple of days short of the full picture?
 
_new-rena:
So is there a lot of history already accumulated, or is it just a couple of days?
TC a month is a good start!
Ishim:
TC term is a month - the very beginning!
I told you that if the statistics are negative at the beginning, the next one is a sink or finish, the subsequent demoplus can no longer be trusted))))
 

Irip, here are two levels on audi

there's not much point in jumping between them in a deal, from them.

And this is the euro aud

