FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 94
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Spekul, are you getting the charts mixed up? You were trading the Eurobucks. It is not good to start mixing up the crosses without understanding the majors....
Do Eurobak, do not listen to anyone, but keep your courage up and reduce the risk by 100 times, until you get the hang of it.
At first I was also looking at the profit percentage... That's not the point, you understand. The main thing is to make money all the time and it doesn't matter how much!
The result in this case is only one - you're a trader, the first step.
And how to make money from it - there are a huge number of options. Ask Eidler, I think he knows.
Yeah. The eura is going technically.
Percentages are nothing, points are everything.
Yeah. I had the same idea the other day. It's enough to chisel one TA figure for a couple of years and you'll make 10-20% a year from the market. The main thing is not to get distracted.
Let's see, while the pound is in the spotlight - 15.00
The news is rubbish.
bullshit moved the kotiers.
Uh-huh. But doesn't change the target.
Show me without a calendar (euro) where the news is.
Where is the grail (truth)? )
In your head. Your grail is only in your head.
And the news is a means to divvy up the crowd.
In your head. Your grail is only in your head.
And the news is a means to divide the crowd.
100%
And count what's burned out afterwards ))))
i like the 45 degree idea. 40% is not enough. i've been thinking about it for a while now. i haven't even thought about it yet.
I would have shorted the fucking rouble from 47... if I had the right...
100%
and calculate what's burned out afterwards ))))
I like the 45 degree idea. 40% is a little low.
I don't even think they count, it's been a stable percentage for decades.
45g is an idea about a hundred years old, I stole it myself :-) well, if you can steal what's lying around for nothing.
Geometry rules.