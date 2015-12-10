FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 94

_new-rena:

Spekul, are you getting the charts mixed up? You were trading the Eurobucks. It is not good to start mixing up the crosses without understanding the majors....

Do Eurobak, do not listen to anyone, but keep your courage up and reduce the risk by 100 times, until you get the hang of it.

At first I was also looking at the profit percentage... That's not the point, you understand. The main thing is to make money all the time and it doesn't matter how much!

The result in this case is only one - you're a trader, the first step.

And how to make money from it - there are a huge number of options. Ask Eidler, I think he knows.

Yeah. The eura is going technically.

Percentages are nothing, points are everything.

Yeah. I had the same idea the other day. It's enough to chisel one TA figure for a couple of years and you'll make 10-20% a year from the market. The main thing is not to get distracted.

 
There's not going to be a kine. The bet has not changed. Everyone is screwed as usual.
 
Ilij:
Let's see, while the pound is in the spotlight - 15.00
The news is rubbish.
 
Silent:
The news is rubbish.
Where is the grail(truth)? )
 
Ilij:
bullshit moved the kotiers.

Uh-huh. But doesn't change the target.

Show me without a calendar (euro) where the news is.


 
21april:
Where is the grail (truth)? )

In your head. Your grail is only in your head.

And the news is a means to divvy up the crowd.

Silent:

In your head. Your grail is only in your head.

And the news is a means to divide the crowd.

100%

And count what's burned out afterwards ))))

i like the 45 degree idea. 40% is not enough. i've been thinking about it for a while now. i haven't even thought about it yet.

 
I would have shorted the fucking rouble from 47... if I had the right...
iIDLERr:
I would have shorted the fucking rouble from 47... if I had the right...
after New Year's Eve... everyone gets shorted...
 
_new-rena:

100%

and calculate what's burned out afterwards ))))

I like the 45 degree idea. 40% is a little low.

I don't even think they count, it's been a stable percentage for decades.

45g is an idea about a hundred years old, I stole it myself :-) well, if you can steal what's lying around for nothing.

Geometry rules.

