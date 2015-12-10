FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 361

Silent:
Wondering, gentlemen? Hi all.
The long term falls under securities, bonds, loans to countries and all that crap. I.e., not directly traded, but convertible, providing demand/supply. So I think.
There's one problem, if you open W1 you will see a flat - they are floundering in this flat. (trivial overshooting).
 
ValeraY:
What do you think about oil?
So they said - at 55 we will start thinking about buying, but only just))). And so - see resistance at 77.30.
 
Ishim:
My prediction for tomorrow is that there will be moaning..., Doll will show what he wants...

see you tomorrow!

 
stranger:
Ishim:
_new-rena:

My prediction for tomorrow is that there will be moaning..., Doll will show what he wants...

Zoric's gone crazy, he's not even responding)))
 
Hi there !
1.2490 Eurochka.
You can salt it a bit ))) for good luck.

Thanks !
 
tuma88:
Hi there !
1.2490 Eurochka.
You can salt it a bit ))) for good luck.

Thank you !
Who was I reading the ABCs for?
 
stranger:
I read the ABC's here for who?

it's more interesting.

