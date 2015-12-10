FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 735

Ilij:
5031

I don't know, and no one would have known if you hadn't shown)))

Eura, pound, come on)))

 
Don't paint me, give the old teacher something, he can't do it himself anymore))))
 
I don't have to, I don't have to.

It's about time we made up our minds...

 
Don't bring exotic sneakers into the hut, Sensei's already dozed off by them))) I don't like it, but I had to.

from the pullback.

 
Maybe he'll give us a bite.)
 
21april:
Maybe he'll give me a slice.)

I'll have a look, I'll fix it at the end of the day if it doesn't go far.

I didn't give it to my teacher)))

 
15:02*Kocherlakota: The Fed should revisit the idea of bond purchases

15:02 *Kocherlakota: Fed should push more decisively for higher inflation

smoke and decide))))

 
Rightly decided, the quid should go down, or they'll start to get a bit spanked soon)))) Gradually we should))
 
artikul:
Entrance to the new flea zone in about an hour )))) Indicators will start to lie, it will be tempting to buy ))) Take care ))))
Yep )))
