FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 735
5031
I don't know, and no one would have known if you hadn't shown)))
Eura, pound, come on)))
♪ I wrote about the eura ♪
I'll give you the pound.
notice the real dough I'm donating...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/37348/page731
Eura, the pound, come on)))
I don't have to, I don't have to.
It's about time we made up our minds...
Don't bring exotic sneakers into the hut, Sensei's already dozed off by them))) I don't like it, but I had to.
from the pullback.
Maybe he'll give me a slice.)
I'll have a look, I'll fix it at the end of the day if it doesn't go far.
I didn't give it to my teacher)))
15:02 *Kocherlakota: Fed should push more decisively for higher inflation
smoke and decide))))
Entrance to the new flea zone in about an hour )))) Indicators will start to lie, it will be tempting to buy ))) Take care ))))