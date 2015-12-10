FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 308
Irip, ALL trades from levels and nothing else.
and that's what? ... Are you still looking?
Oh,come on. Don't answer that. I've had so many options..... I'd rather not remember...
i remember how i got sick and tired of the same questions
No,I'm not looking.
It's just that you can draw levels by hand - or you can use indicators -
filter them with crosses, etc.
but the strategy is the same - if the volume to buy on this candle is greater than the volume to sell (or say) if in an hour candle there are MORE BAY minute candles than NIGHT candles
you can say that too
That's what I'm saying.
I've got clear levels on two of my charts.
the indicators, they just show LEVELS.
Hi all! How's the trading going?
here's the pound - yesterday's forecast ))))))))) (scribbling)
Also dickish))))
here's a nice drawing. i especially like the circle...
Exactly.
what difference does it make how you display the levels
by counting "bars over 1000 over 10 000" or maybe by slashing the low (build a slash line)
whatever
levels will be + or - the same everywhere
