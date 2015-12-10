FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 308

IRIP:
Here's a nice little drawing. I especially like the round one...
 

Irip, ALL trades from levels and nothing else.

 
_new-rena:

and that's what? ... Are you still looking?

Oh,come on. Don't answer that. I've had so many options..... I'd rather not remember...

i remember how i got sick and tired of the same questions

No,I'm not looking.

It's just that you can draw levels by hand - or you can use indicators -

filter them with crosses, etc.

but the strategy is the same - if the volume to buy on this candle is greater than the volume to sell (or say) if in an hour candle there are MORE BAY minute candles than NIGHT candles

you can say that too

 
That's what I'm saying.

I've got clear levels on two of my charts.

the indicators, they just show LEVELS.

 

Hi all! How's the trading going?

here's the pound - yesterday's forecast ))))))))) (scribbling)

 
Also bollocks)))) Come back tomorrow, you're shushing somewhere)
 
up 170 down 80, it is dumb because he is not in the system, you see the KA KI e blanks! (you can always tweak it and burn it - I mean forex)
 
OK, see you all tomorrow, the rupiah is just over 2 cents, I'm ahtung.
i'm bored again. i may have to write this one for a test, i don't feel like i have anything to do
