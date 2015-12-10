FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 527

New comment
 

Attention! Attention! This is the Profit Channel radio station speaking - we are transmitting exact entry signals! )))))))))))) joke ))))))))))

Last signal and trade circled in green profitable colour. Next signal - 4th point of the H1 channel - 3 pips before the channel at 1.2400 - 2408 , sell target 45 pips. stop 13 pips.

 
_new-rena:

they don't know how to do anything at all ! (((

theythink they're in heaven.....

I don't think we'll think for them ((( (let's flutter and get bored))
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
I think we will not think for them ((( (we'll fluff and get bored)

You've given them a lecture, let's see how they've digested it ))))

and the eurik will bang on your ear for innovation ... who gave you a reason to change direction? you had a channel and you had one ... how many points have you built the second channel?

 
Ishim:
save picture - insert picture. (No way - let's listen to the Old Ones!)
Sorry, Master, listening again, who should I paste it to? ....
 
stranger:
Sorry, Teacher, listening again, who do you want to put it in? ....
it's not you ))))) keep cracking )))) and no kidding, what's the volume on the eu?
 
_new-rena:

clearly )))) you gave them a lecture. let's see how they digested it ))))

the eurik will bite you on the ear for innovation ... who gave you the excuse to change direction? you had a channel and you had a channel ... how many points did you build the second channel on?

two! (nano technology)
 
Ishim:
it's not for you ))))) keep cracking )))) and no kidding, what are the volumes on the eu?
Buying, if 2320 will go through, I am thinking about 2545) I gave you a screenshot with the levels.
 
_new-rena:

clearly )))) you gave them a lecture. let's see how they digested it ))))

theeurik will bite you on the ear for innovation ... who gave you the excuse to change direction? you had a channel and you had a channel ... how many points did you build the second channel on?

this is not a forecast, but a prediction!
 
stranger:
Buying, if 2320 gets through, I'm thinking about 2545) Threw a screenshot of the levels.
So we're thinking )))) - let's trade!
 
It won't fit ))))
1...520521522523524525526527528529530531532533534...871
New comment