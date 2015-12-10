FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 466

artikul:
Suppose you bought and honestly put a stop ))) The price knocks out the stop and goes up. What would you do: 1. buy again, 2. sell, 3. be offended? )))

this vote is the one I like.

I choose 3! )))

 
artikul:
In theory, support has already been broken through - then there is only one option to sell on a pullback.

))))))) Yes, you can ask what you don't understand (don't be shy).

The physics of the process - you bought a product, the price went down, you gave it away cheaper than your price. Are you going to sell something that has already gone down in price?

 
_new-rena:

this vote is the one I like.

I choose 3! )))

Why did you put a stop then? )))
artikul:
3. it's only natural. You have to check the others as well. 7 stops at once - time off.
artikul:
Why did you put a stop then? )))Why did you buy it then? )))
i have never put a stop in my life and ... what's the question, what's the answer?
 
_new-rena:
Physics - you bought a product, the price went down, you gave it away cheaper. Will you sell something that has already gone down in price?
I don't understand the question (( (selling the same thing twice is an article!)
Ishim:
didn't understand the question ((( (selling the same thing twice is an article!)

That's what I mean too. First understanding, then charting and trading)))

You're going to sell there...

 
_new-rena:
I've never set any stops in my life and... what's the question, what's the answer?
You don't know what you're doing.)
 
artikul:
Why would I put a stop? )))) Why did I do it whenI bought? )))

there was an upside signal! - A break below the lower limit cancels the signal, which means the situation has changed. And the move upwards is a deception, a trick. (if it was really going up - we shouldn't have let sellers who were hanging up to close by boo).

(I can show it on trades).

