Suppose you bought and honestly put a stop ))) The price knocks out the stop and goes up. What would you do: 1. buy again, 2. sell, 3. be offended? )))
this vote is the one I like.
I choose 3! )))
In theory, support has already been broken through - then there is only one option to sell on a pullback.
))))))) Yes, you can ask what you don't understand (don't be shy).
If support has already been broken through, there is only one option - to sell on a pullback.
The physics of the process - you bought a product, the price went down, you gave it away cheaper than your price. Are you going to sell something that has already gone down in price?
Why did you put a stop then? )))Why did you buy it then? )))
didn't understand the question ((( (selling the same thing twice is an article!)
That's what I mean too. First understanding, then charting and trading)))
You're going to sell there...
I've never set any stops in my life and... what's the question, what's the answer?
there was an upside signal! - A break below the lower limit cancels the signal, which means the situation has changed. And the move upwards is a deception, a trick. (if it was really going up - we shouldn't have let sellers who were hanging up to close by boo).
(I can show it on trades).