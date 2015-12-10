FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 670
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
well then remove the ruble from the stock exchange! (they are idiots).
are you sitting in roubles? are you that nervous?)
Statistics show that Brent crude is selling this year at an average price of RUB3759 per barrel, even after the average dollar price of the brand fell from $101.74 to its lowest level since 2010. The Russian financial system is benefiting from a fall in the rouble of more than 40% this year. The Russian budget benefits similarly from falling oil prices, which are calculated in dollars that have risen strongly against the rouble. According to the Russian Finance Ministry, the government's budget surplus reached 1.27 trillion rubles ($23bn) in November, compared with 600bn rubles for the same period last year and 789bn rubles in 2012. A bigger surplus was only in 2011 - 1.34 trillion rubles )))
So you traders must not give a damn about the personal purses of your fellow citizens in terms of their desire to buy imported goods or send their heel on a tour )))
Because there are levels compared to which other levels are not levels at all )))))
Because there are levels, compared to which other levels are not levels at all ))))
Statistics show that Brent crude is selling this year at an average price of RUB3759 a barrel, even after the average dollar price of the brand fell from $101.74 to its lowest level since 2010. The Russian financial system is benefiting from a fall in the rouble of more than 40% this year. The Russian budget benefits similarly from falling oil prices, which are calculated in dollars that have risen strongly against the rouble. According to the Russian Finance Ministry, the government's budget surplus reached 1.27 trillion rubles ($23bn) in November, compared with 600bn rubles for the same period last year and 789bn rubles in 2012. A bigger surplus was only in 2011 - 1.34 trillion rubles )))
So you traders must not give a damn about the personal purses of your fellow citizens in terms of their desire to buy imported goods or send their heel on a tour )))
What are you explaining to them - they boil and boil without brains like theirs.... shrimp! (shrimp soup )) )
All speculators to the colony!!!