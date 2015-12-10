FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 670

Ishim:
well then remove the ruble from the stock exchange! (they are idiots).
are you sitting in roubles? are you that nervous?)
 
sanyooooook:
are you sitting in roubles? are you that nervous?)
not a dollar!))) - patriot! (and you've lost your nerve...)
 

Statistics show that Brent crude is selling this year at an average price of RUB3759 per barrel, even after the average dollar price of the brand fell from $101.74 to its lowest level since 2010. The Russian financial system is benefiting from a fall in the rouble of more than 40% this year. The Russian budget benefits similarly from falling oil prices, which are calculated in dollars that have risen strongly against the rouble. According to the Russian Finance Ministry, the government's budget surplus reached 1.27 trillion rubles ($23bn) in November, compared with 600bn rubles for the same period last year and 789bn rubles in 2012. A bigger surplus was only in 2011 - 1.34 trillion rubles )))

So you traders must not give a damn about the personal purses of your fellow citizens in terms of their desire to buy imported goods or send their heel on a tour )))



 
artikul:
Because there are levels compared to which other levels are not levels at all )))))
They want to sell the Euro at the drop of a hat))))
 
artikul:
Because there are levels, compared to which other levels are not levels at all ))))
don't explain it to them - they're as brainless as they are.... prawns! (shrimp soup )) )
 
artikul:

Ruble all speculators to the Coloma!!!
 
Ishim:
What are you explaining to them - they boil and boil without brains like theirs.... shrimp! (shrimp soup )) )
I've been bracing myself for a long time not to get into your argument regarding the euras )))) Forgive me )))
 
Ishim:
All speculators to the colony!!!
And to the Crimean peninsula? )))
 
I guess the teacher won't be going to Greece for mushrooms in 2015 )))) Expensive ))))
That's it. One withdrawal request has just been executed. What's up?
