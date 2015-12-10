FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 107
if the whole depot, then the depot is gone...
Impulse to the upside waiting!
From which there is none. 50% is!
2460 close or so, I mean lower and against the wool no trading so...
In 20 minutes I'm guessing something will come up.
I can see that. Well, at least the risk...
I support the lieutenant colonel. Don't go into gold yet. Maybe it will take us to 800.
It won't be 800. I'm sure it won't be 1,000 either. Maybe it'll go down a little more, and then we'll fly away. Everyone who needs it has already bought it for 1.5 years. And this is a move to take the buy-sellers out ahead of the curve.
Just like oil won't fall any more - maybe we'll be able to go down for another month, and then go back up to 100.
There is an assumption that if we go up at the news today - there will be no more bottoms.
"Well, the market never fucking teaches people anything".
What if there is a downward momentum?
What if the momentum goes down?
What if the momentum goes down?
So -$100 You have to understand and accept that money is an expendable item.