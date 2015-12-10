FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 147

New comment
 

For sale here

 

the level of entry into the shorts:


 
Speculator_:

Sell here.

The exit from the triangle down was false, see how the price bounced, now up


 
SEVER11:

the level of entry into the shorts:


yeah, it doesn't make any sense
 
SEVER11:

the level of entry into the shorts:


Hi! do you have a level on euro/yen? draw it?
 

I'm off to bed now.

 
Bicus:

Nah, very bad input (at the time).

Got caught up in my emotions. Selling on the lows and buying on the highs... You have to have balls of steel, like the local Guru.

)))

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/stranger - disappeared that he's (((( a branch and disappeared... (and we're laughing clowns)
 
Speculator_:

I'm going to bed now.

Fucking hell
 
Ishim:
Hi! Do you have a level on euro/yen?

We don't consider selling yet, we cut the longs at these levels


 
SEVER11:

we don't consider selling yet, we'll cut the longs at these levels


well yes I have 150.50 and a big pullback, there is another small level lost before that! -143 - 144 should bounce back a bit - no and no (((((((((((((

yes thanks!

1...140141142143144145146147148149150151152153154...871
New comment