FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 147
For sale here
the level of entry into the shorts:
Sell here.
The exit from the triangle down was false, see how the price bounced, now up
I'm off to bed now.
Nah, very bad input (at the time).
Got caught up in my emotions. Selling on the lows and buying on the highs... You have to have balls of steel, like the local Guru.
)))
I'm going to bed now.
Hi! Do you have a level on euro/yen?
We don't consider selling yet, we cut the longs at these levels
well yes I have 150.50 and a big pullback, there is another small level lost before that! -143 - 144 should bounce back a bit - no and no (((((((((((((
yes thanks!