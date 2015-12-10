FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 79

stranger:
О!!!
Here's an o! You sit on your farm and people don't give a fuck. I don't fucking sell my bambos. Sometimes it's hot.
 
iIDLERr:
Here you are, sitting on your farm and people don't give a fuck. I don't fucking sell my bambos. Sometimes it's hot.
You're talking about the euro. nah, fuck it, i remember its "growth" i get sick of it, i sold the chif and i'm done with it.
 
Speculator_:

Why are you mad? I've already given you three profitable strategies... You should at least listen to one of them =(
 
stranger:
Do you want to sell Cheif?

Yusdchiff bought it, although it's on the cooker...

but I'm stubborn.

 
IRIP:
Why are you mad? I've already given you three profitable strategies... You should at least listen to one of them =(
You just explain to him that no matter how much of a wunderkind he is, he can't catch all the movements on the minutes.
 
IRIP:

Yusdchief bought it, although it's on the cooker...

but I'm stubborn.

Well, you bought it from me.
IRIP:
Why are you mad? I've already given you three profitable strategies... You should at least listen to one of them =(
wait aiiiii. first an article, the more so that the man is on level 3 and he knows it and announced the transition from level 2. it was recently, if anything
 
man, my secret silver account at 8.40 is getting greasy. not this time ...
 
_new-rena:

Hey! Why are you spending so much on beer? Ay-yi-yi-yi. Write an article while you're still getting paid. I want to see the waves from the right perspective. At least you got stars. Otherwise, you'll be laughing all day....

87 beers, yippee-ki-yay ((((

♪ Don't forget to enlighten at the end ♪ Let's hear it...

What kind of beer...

Give everybody money like I'm drawing it at home. My brother-in-law's here, he's got no money to pay the loan... There's a loss here, too.

Today everybody's got it!

Five minutes, a smoke break, and then it's on...
