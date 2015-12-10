FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 342
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Spekul, only medium to long term play is justified, mouse fiddling always ends up being the same thing.
Hi!
Pips?
Speculative, only medium and long term play is justified, mouse fiddling always ends the same way.
Hi!
Pips?
A lot depends on size. Size, in forex, does matter
Let's say to work with the pipsator on M1 and M5, in fact, with the same signals can be on H4 - and the profit, will be larger, if you put TP not in pips, and the opposite signal, and the profit will be much larger.
One of the main elements of the system, in my humble opinion, is (IMPORTANT) is to close the deal at the opposite signal on the TF at least H1
pipsqueak?
I remember mid-2008
and the crisis, with a 150-300 pips spread over 4 digits a DAY!
And it could go both up and down. THE GREAT SYSTEM.
GEPs were 100 pips 5-6 times a week.
At that time, not many people understood what was going on and many people who had managed to earn money lost even more because they could not withdraw their earnings
What the fuck do you care if your demo is a sell or not a sell. I don't give a fuck about your demo, I just don't know what to ask. Why do baiji are high and sells are low? Go train)
above sells stops, only further statistics are of interest, the rest is not important. (I don't care who's asking, I'm telling you, goodbye!)
above sells stops, only further statistics are of interest, the rest is not important. (i'm interested only in further statistics, the rest is important.)
Stop here is huge and looks like over-under-over-under-cover.
stop here is huge and looks like over-insurance.
don't look at the price, just draw it and understand what's missing.
tighten the stop, add a sell-side.... play with lots, calculate the profit in pips * per lot....
consider both variants of price movements.
go with the trend, calculate the number of possible losses, profits.
find a strategy that suits you
A lot depends on size. Size matters in forex
Let's say to work with the pipsator on M1 and M5, in fact, with the same signals can be on H4 - and the profit will be greater if you put TP not in pips, and the opposite signal, and the gain will be much larger.
One of the main elements of the system, in my humble opinion, is (IMPORTANT) is to close the deal at the opposite signal on the TF at least H1
above sells stops, only further statistics are of interest, the rest is not important. (Those who asked, those who answered, bye to all!)
You always enter from a level, at the same price, regardless of the timeframe. And the close goes near the next level, fully or partially. The main thing is not to fail as the Shaman, in any case)
Get the stats - let's see the equity.
Okay. in this case, the loss is much bigger than the profit.then we need to think of a strategy to make it at least 1 to 10.
the stop here is huge and looks like over-insurance.
don't look at the price quote, just draw it and you'll understand what's missing.
tighten the stop, add some sells.... play with lots, calculate the profit in pips * per lot....
look at both price movements
go with the trend, calculate possible losses, profits
find a strategy that suits you