stranger:
Spekul, only medium to long term play is justified, mouse fiddling always ends up being the same thing.

Hi!

Pips?

 
A lot depends on size. Size, in forex, does matter

Let's say to work with the pipsator on M1 and M5, in fact, with the same signals can be on H4 - and the profit, will be larger, if you put TP not in pips, and the opposite signal, and the profit will be much larger.

One of the main elements of the system, in my humble opinion, is (IMPORTANT) is to close the deal at the opposite signal on the TF at least H1

 
I remember mid-2008

and the crisis, with a 150-300 pips spread over 4 digits a DAY!

And it could go both up and down. THE GREAT SYSTEM.

GEPs were 100 pips 5-6 times a week.

At that time, not many people understood what was going on and many people who had managed to earn money lost even more because they could not withdraw their earnings

 
What the fuck do you care if your demo is a sell or not a sell. I don't give a fuck about your demo, I just don't know what to ask. Why do baiji are high and sells are low? Go train)

above sells stops, only further statistics are of interest, the rest is not important. (I don't care who's asking, I'm telling you, goodbye!)

Stop here is huge and looks like over-under-over-under-cover.

stop here is huge and looks like over-insurance.

don't look at the price, just draw it and understand what's missing.

tighten the stop, add a sell-side.... play with lots, calculate the profit in pips * per lot....

consider both variants of price movements.

go with the trend, calculate the number of possible losses, profits.

find a strategy that suits you

 
You always enter from the level at the same price, regardless of the timeframe. The order is closed near the next level, fully or partially. The main thing is not to sneak like Shaman, in any case)
 
Sutures.
 
Dial in the statistics - let's see equity.
 
I'd rather show you the profit, the account was opened on 14.11 this year, I opened a no-swap, commission, and keep the statistics)
 
_new-rena:

Okay. in this case, the loss is much bigger than the profit.then we need to think of a strategy to make it at least 1 to 10.

the stop here is huge and looks like over-insurance.

don't look at the price quote, just draw it and you'll understand what's missing.

tighten the stop, add some sells.... play with lots, calculate the profit in pips * per lot....

look at both price movements

go with the trend, calculate possible losses, profits

find a strategy that suits you

yes the sl is 140 pips and the pips from 70 in this deal the pips is 250 pips. You don't need to think about the strategy, you need to test it. As for the stop you're right it's like force majeure - possible triggering in unforeseen circumstances.
