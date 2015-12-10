FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 430
he's been smoking for a long time, he must have changed his mind...
EURGBP buy with a short stop behind the low
at H1
I'd rather have a look at the pound.
GBPUSD
GBPJPY
GBPAUD
does anyone work on binary options?
it's a "no-lose lottery")))
as the smart people say
it's a "win-win-lose lottery")))
as smart people say
So why aren't you selling the pound?
So GPBUSD with the first screenshot.
I wonder if Zorich set the selllimit at 1215 on gold).
I wouldn't have caught it - 1214.92 high. And it would not have opened on the ak in any case.
and I'm not selling gold - no way))