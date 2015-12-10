FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 430

_new-rena:
he's been smoking for a long time, he must have changed his mind...
Not quite into it yet)))
 
my target is somewhere around 1.2250
 

EURGBP buy with a short stop behind the low

at H1

 
I'd rather have a look at the pound.
 
stranger:
I'd rather have a look at the pound.

GBPUSD

GBPJPY

GBPAUD

 
So why aren't you selling the pound?
 
IRIP:
does anyone work on binary options?

it's a "no-lose lottery")))

as the smart people say

 
I wonder if Zorich's sellimit at 1215 on gold was betting).
 
So GPBUSD with the first screenshot.

 
I wouldn't have caught it - 1214.92 high. And it would not have opened on the ak in any case.

and I'm not selling gold - no way))

