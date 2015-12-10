FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 198
Hello there!
What do you mean it's too late? Is it too late to bat or settle?
Thanks !
Waiting for Monday
now what's up - after a fight, as they say....
it was too late to make a move on the eurik. it went down...
What is your prediction, up or down?
Thanks !
Well, right now it's better not to do anything on the euro. Friday.
Where is your prediction anyway? Up or down?
Thanks !
I've been on the forex forums since 2004 ;-)
And if you do, it's after you don't have any open positions. Otherwise the forum is a good place to go and you don't have any thoughts of your own.
That's the way things are in the demo.
Relaxing at my leisure.
Thank you !
1. At least match the speed of trading to the appropriate TF. (For me personally H4 is very slow - I'm getting used to it - from time to time I jump ahead of Batya...)) (Puppet)
2. point 2 should be placed last point 3. (then everything will come together)
3. very interesting question!!! Very much on this subject thought And an interesting conclusion came out! - Why do you need to know this? it's a lure Doll )))))))))) can I continue...?
Waiting for Monday
If you're waiting for something, wait for the wind