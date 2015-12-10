FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 328
The forum often mentions "beautiful moments" from the life of traders-default 2008,significant gaps......... can anyone name the exact date of this event or a link to see the chart at that time. I'll give you the exact date. Thank you.
Iron
There's more.
Rena, looked at the description of the turkey:
Hanging on the chart due to space constraints.
It's a bit tricky:
The main variables of the Ultra Wizard forex indicator:
1. % Probability - calculates percentages for all parameters listed below. (That's what you thought - margin).
2. Multi-Info+ - percentage effort. Calculated using 13 standard indicators on 7 timeframes.
3. Indice Strength - trend strength. It is calculated on the price movement for the last day (short positions 0-1-2) (long positions 7-8-9).
4. Currency Pair Range - correlation of efforts in a pair. It is calculated by the correlation of 8 major currencies in 19 pairs. The difference between the strength ratios (direction) of the currency is 5 or more(Example for a short position 0-5,2-8)(Example for a long position 7-2,9-3)
5. MACD Indicator arrow - MACD indicator trend direction
6. Stochastic Indicator arrow - direction of the trend according to the stochastic indicator.
any currency pair look at the months.
look at any currency pair on the months. the finest moment in 2008...
Looked at the daily chart (I can't find it on 4h) ........... nothing special - sharp drop, but not against the rules, with reversal bars..... in 2011 at 400-500pp for a few days. I don't understand how they lost money, on the contrary, they had good moves for trading, not like now. Maybe at that time Strange has not taught the society to trade.
Right now, let's say the Eurodollar pair is chronically oversold. How can buy and sell orders be unexpected in this case? And I don't want to talk about sell-sell-ups.
a very simple way out of the situation.
We trade the trend, and in case of a reversal, we trade the trend again. We skip the GEPs (on weekends) and do not trade during this period (and we won't), i.e. we do not keep open orders.
In order for such a strategy to become profitable, you cannot open with 50% of the deposit (the combined pledge of all pairs, i.e. margin). a maximum of 3-5%.