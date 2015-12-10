FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 598
I didn't realise that EUR/AUD ( not alive yet))
So should we wait for it to cool down?)
Interesting: Goals and time
Levels for entry are green and red, ideally. The yellow trend indicator is price higher - up, lower - down.
So no change from the beginning of the week so far. Rising.
So where did the euro sellers go, they were running in droves and as the time came yesterday...
Can you imagine that the world is more complicated than the 3 pennies you see (by the way, on the Jew double scenario - on both of them I'm waiting for a +)
scenario one - TR 23044
I've thought about it, even told someone my secret - that the Earth is shaped like a ball!!!
And the plus on both is because of your naughty hands, they help you well)))
I'll see what you got next week ...
Next week maybe something will go somewhere else, and then it will be stagnant for 2-3 weeks.
Stupid, Master, you should have kept the buy and picked your nose and there would have been more output and less fuss).