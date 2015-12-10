FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 713

New comment
 
stranger:
pound
5766-5784 )))
 
artikul:
5766-5784 )))
5744-81
 

A kopeck, you should have sold Wren for 75.

 
stranger:
5744-81
You have a swing ))))
 
artikul:
You've got a swing ))))

It's two levels, the lower one is real, the upper one is 50/50)

Look, the Teacher has decided to save Russia)))

This will be the greatest of HIS feats

 
stranger:

pound

Why don't you say something?)

Thanks... I'll think about it, I'll have a look now.
 
stranger:

It's two levels, the lower one is real, the upper one is 50/50)

Look, the teacher decided to save Russia)))

I told you acorns and you oranges ))))
 
Evgen-ya1:
Thank you... I'll think about it, I'll have a look now.
from 1.56.
 
artikul:
I told you acorns and you're oranges))))
Nah, it's probably a package from Emka to HIM, acorns don't do that.)))
 
artikul:
Who believes in the eura at 2153? )))
2167
1...706707708709710711712713714715716717718719720...871
New comment