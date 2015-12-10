FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 713
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
pound
5766-5784 )))
A kopeck, you should have sold Wren for 75.
5744-81
You've got a swing ))))
It's two levels, the lower one is real, the upper one is 50/50)
Look, the Teacher has decided to save Russia)))
This will be the greatest of HIS feats
pound
Why don't you say something?)
It's two levels, the lower one is real, the upper one is 50/50)
Look, the teacher decided to save Russia)))
Thank you... I'll think about it, I'll have a look now.
I told you acorns and you're oranges))))
Who believes in the eura at 2153? )))