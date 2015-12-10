FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 399

_new-rena:

I've found a way out, but the rest of you will soon have a recipe, and it's certainly not for me.

the forecast is approaching 55.

what next?

90? - my previous post to that...

R0MAN:

90? - my previous post to that...

I get it already.

there was a default once. the exchange rate flew 5x....

 
R0MAN:

90? - my previous post to this...

The Simpsons predicted in 1999 that it would get to 1000. )))

 
stranger:
At 2365 support, price poked lower, bought under it, in such places and with such stops not to buy, then fuck off and live.
Fuck, while I was going to the bathroom - Strange was killed ((((, I wanted to ask how will the option bounce back 70 - 150 pips and come back? (the question remains purely theoretical!)
 
tol64:

The Simpsons predicted it would get to 1000. )))

Hooray, comrades! :-)
 

So, is ZAR on the sell or what? Under daily resistance, at pivot R1, WPR 21 overbought...........

........Wait for the S1-MS2 pivot and buy in the right direction.

 
stranger:
So should I sell at 20 pips with lot 1 necessarily or was it better to hold yesterday's sale? Au, madam, I'm wondering why)
Thanks! but on rises over 40 pips (so to speak) i close ... to make more profit))) female logic ... maybe not the best ... but i still make money.
stranger:

So I'm asking, he's not talking. As Teacher says, there are always enough woodpeckers) I'm talking about me.)

Sl 10pp

Ahem, ahem.
 
Well, we broke through 6 farts, of course it's not much, but! 1.2345 a sell stop a little till February - or a flat, and a new low by February... A little later on the chart...
 

Try the H1 channel )))))

