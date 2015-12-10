FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 581
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Every five minutes he goes down, then up)))
Ilya, I told you to bring the picture tonight.)
Finished the system.... After the doll went berserk - I had to remember a bit of local discussion.
1. The stops have appeared, all of them.
2. The signal to determine the trend direction has gone down the drain.
3. For convenience I made a calendar (to stay awake...)
It is really shaking - really shaking))))
Now open pound, baetchka:
Closing order level is not reflected, but it is there... TF - of course, don't give a shit))))
Finished the system.... After the puppet went berserk - I had to remember a bit of local discussion.
1. Stops have appeared, all of them.
2. The signal to determine the trend direction has gone down the drain.
3. For convenience I made a calendar (to stay awake...)
It is really shaking - really shaking))))
Now open pound, baeshka:
Order closing level is not reflected, but it is there. TF - of course, don't give a shit)))))
Take at least at 58, you can go a little higher.
Move the take at least to 58, you can go a little higher.
Move the take at least to 58, you can go a little higher.
and the stop is lower at 5550.
and a lower stop at 5550.
Ooh, that's not the right strategy. Equity calculation doesn't allow. 9 elbows or so...
5580 ? (on the pound the short stops will not be 9 but 19))))))))))))
What the fuck is that stop, do you have hands?)))