[Deleted]  
stranger:

Every five minutes he goes down, then up)))

Ilya, I told you to bring the picture tonight.)

Finished the system.... After the doll went berserk - I had to remember a bit of local discussion.

1. The stops have appeared, all of them.

2. The signal to determine the trend direction has gone down the drain.

3. For convenience I made a calendar (to stay awake...)

It is really shaking - really shaking))))

Now open pound, baetchka:


Closing order level is not reflected, but it is there... TF - of course, don't give a shit))))

BUY EUR/CHF!!!!
 
_new-rena:

Take at least at 58, you can go a little higher.

stranger:
Move the take at least to 58, you can go a little higher.
It will move on its own)))
 
stranger:
Move the take at least to 58, you can go a little higher.
and the stop lower - 5550
Ishim:
and the stop is lower at 5550.
Ooh, that's not the right strategy. Equity calculation doesn't allow. I've got about nine losses...
 
Ishim:
and a lower stop at 5550.
Fuck that stop, have you got your hands?)))
 
_new-rena:
Ooh, that's not the right strategy. Equity calculation doesn't allow. 9 elbows or so...
5580 ? (on the pound the short stops won't be 9 but 19))))))))))))
Ishim:
5580 ? (on the pound the short stops will not be 9 but 19))))))))))))
So be it. I'll watch it first.
 
stranger:
What the fuck is that stop, do you have hands?)))
the euro pound is also up (((( so the eu is not the benchmark ((( , there are levels all over the place, the pound has to start something else....
