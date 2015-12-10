FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 102
canadian - 1.16 !
there's still 1.21. the bottom one isn't drawn like that... if it was 2000 we could have jumped... no one woke up...
That would have been too easy.
Didn't draw it, did a little counting.
The ones who have been in the market since 2000, cannot wake up in 2008 :-)
ps updated the picture.
By the way, I used to walk in peppers back in the day too. Drained a lot of them.
))))
"Rails, rails, sleepers, sleepers, there was a belated train" ))))
Rena, stop posting with a machine gun. You can't fucking read it.
Let him talk, if you have something to say. The thread is going on as in the best of times. But you and Zorich have become silent...... especially Zorich - he writes a poem and disappears for a week.
What's there to say?
After they flew off, the same thing continued in moderate traffic and no worse. Personally, I got the same amount...
What do you count, farts, percentages?
Well all closed, well Profit factor - 0, well 25% for 2 days, well, no minus and zero (BU), well, no stops (were, now - no).
Well, in general - all told in a branch, although I wrote a lot.
I think that those who followed my signals, too, did not get much.
Good luck in general!