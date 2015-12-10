FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 539
and what you have is not your imagination? No?
So you were talking about buying the euras yesterday.
there's still time. it's going down, down, up....
He's long term)
and there's still time. down, down, up....
He's a long term worker).
Ilya?
No, my son, this is the harsh truth of life.
Ilya?
not ah. HE!
That's right, fuck off...
here's when I sign up for your monastery....(don't you think, Uncle, that volumes are a consequence of movement, not a cause.....)
what did you say - know-how?
in short, the price is just wobbling around, right?
You may catch 5-15 pips on volume(s). (little interesting - people traded spoilt their eyesight - they earned points)
My son, you are as good at volumes as I am at rocket science.)
As for cause and effect. If the orders are placed, they are executed, some are closed, some are torn off, if there are a lot of them or they are large, then the volume is worth noting. That's all.