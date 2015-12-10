FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 209
Spekul, where did you get that picture? Do you have what's attached to the picture and where did you get the $147 from?
This is how the week started
But it's important not just to make up the interest, but also not to lose $147.
That's how I started the week.
It's in rubles.
Make it $1.5 if that makes it easier for you. In fact, the amount is not important.
I've changed - I see. where did the old one come from? are you downloading the whole site?
But if you are guided by the percentage. You have $7 my $147 = $1.5. You have the advantage.
How do you understand the highlighted?
What do you mean by "try it"? ))) It's a financial market, not a cooperative one )))
The only advantage is that I'm only risking $7 and the percentage of risk in trades will be high.
if you don't want to (stay hungry)
you had 116 on the first balance.