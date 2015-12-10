FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 255

IRIP:
Why GBPUSD won't fall to 1.548
The pair is now like Alice in Wonderland - anything is possible.
 
gnawingmarket:

So you're looking into sneakers............. tell me:


and 3 days ago laughed at crossdressers )))) the eura has quit ((( (or she has) it)
 
IRIP:

let's not talk about that primitive = ) we're past that =)

trade channels - it's a working pattern now. (I'll write if it changes)
 
Ishim:
and 3 days ago I was laughing at the crossovers )))) the eureka quit ((( (or it quit him))
Shaman, there is nothing to do, absolutely nothing to do, I've looked through, re-read, I don't know what else to do))) Bored))
 
_new-rena:

you've made a very good point. develop your theme better.

the principle is correct there, as i understand it. sell high, etc......

you're greedy. that's the problem. make your margin max 3% and go on.

It's not hard to draw a system like that.

it's not a problem.

The problem is in durability, or as I would say, in the Expert Advisor's ability to detect the "mood" of the market.
For example:

There's EA-A, EA-B, EA-B

this week profitable EA-A, next week it will be profitable either EA-B or EA-C

but last week, Councillor C arrived.

So you're running around like a fool with a stupor.

One week it triples the deposit, the second week it loses it all...

 
stranger:
Shaman, there is nothing to do, absolutely, I've looked through, re-read, I don't know what else there is to do))) Bored))

I would suggest, for example, an interesting case

to automate your trading strategy.

Do you have a trading strategy? A set of rules? - It is possible to automate (theoretically) =)

 
IRIP:

You need a computer!
 
Ishim:
and 3 days ago i was laughing at the crossers )))) the eur dropped ((( (or it did)
Clearly and understandably, crosses are the mathematical children of the major pairs and there is a logic to their movements, only more convoluted and difficult to control............ a trader with short stops will kick out until it turns to zero.
 
gnawingmarket:
It is clear that crosses are the mathematical children of the major pairs and there is a logic of movement in them, but it is more complicated and difficult to control............trader with short stops will kick out until it turns into zero.
If you try to use short stops, you'll get kicked out everywhere, on the crosses there is an advantage over the majors. (in TA of course earnings depend on the lot)
IRIP:

not a. There's only one Expert Advisor, but it monitors the market and changes targets.
