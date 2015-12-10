FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 368
Think about it, you are sitting there and everyone goes for a quid, a week, a month, two weeks, then silence, one comes for a thousand bucks for rubles, the second two, the third one.... So you draw conclusions. The demand is satisfied.
I do not know how to explain, I've been reading the ABCs and showing you pictures for a week, but I did not do the harvest dance)))))))
it's called a flit. that's not the case right now.
the alphabet is a puppet, screw her. like any turkey she's on the right side of history.
I am waiting for the euro to fall to 1.24246) if it does, maybe to 1.24218)
Ilya, I'm looking at crosses, but haven't fallen that low yet))))
And the resistance on the chif is still there - 9683. Sell it and be happy)
are the chips not green there?
somewhere like this...
Maybe it will, but at what price are you expecting, if not a secret?
from 1.25269
i think it can be reached from 1.25269// but the second number is questionable.
I don't really see the difference between 1.2424 and 1.2421?
How did you set the targets to a 5-digit accuracy?
Euroena gave herself away...
