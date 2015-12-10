FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 368

stranger:

Think about it, you are sitting there and everyone goes for a quid, a week, a month, two weeks, then silence, one comes for a thousand bucks for rubles, the second two, the third one.... So you draw conclusions. The demand is satisfied.

I do not know how to explain, I've been reading the ABCs and showing you pictures for a week, but I did not do the harvest dance)))))))

it's called a flit. that's not the case right now.

the alphabet is a puppet, screw her. like any turkey she's on the right side of history.

 
There is no such thing as a flat, every range does one of two things, gain or sell. What is overboard at once? The ABC specifically says - the euro will try the hai at 2577-84 and the chif low at 9550. What kind of story is that?))) Don't touch the holy book)))
 
Hi all ///waiting for the euro dollar to fall to the 1.24246 line) if it does, maybe to 1.24218)
Maybe it will, but at what price are you waiting, if not a secret?
 
Ilya, I'm looking at crosses, but haven't fallen that low yet))))

And the resistance on the chif is still there - 9683. Sell it and be happy)

are the chips not green there?

somewhere like this...


 
at 1.25269// I think it might get there but the second number is questionable
see
I don't really see the difference between 1.2424 and 1.2421?

How did you set the targets to a 5-digit accuracy?

 

Euroena gave herself away...


 
closing//// signal
