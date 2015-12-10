FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 242
where does the profit lie?
walking at the top in the morning, walking at the bottom in the afternoon, the profit is obvious. just on the steps we watch the reaction of the participants and do as they do
the price moves from one edge of the "plate" to the other, not from "plate" to "plate". in the middle the volume builds up.
You might as well describe the Martians to the Master.) What kind of instrument?
in the cooker )))))
of course - you need a jackhammer (((((
Before lunch it's this way and that way, but afterwards it's this way and that way! (I've been there.)
Has your euras fallen far?) I've got a moose on the canadian as well, no, we should stop messing around here))))
kanadian and yen bought, pound sold, euro/2391 - martin sold. norms and the same thing all the time. stability
tomorrow - tax collection.
the only thing you need is nothing else. everything is simple and the same every day.