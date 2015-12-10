FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 520
Well, we have only one, Ishimka, poor us, but there are them on every corner, herchiks, fullers, etc., etc.))
:-)))have heard of them))) only I don't understand
Zorich, you write in English for a lot of things that don't even translate half of them? What do you want with the rouble? Maybe 53.11. Is it worth it to go there for 40 kopecks today?
The traders are letting the rouble not trade at all, not even for hundredths of a buck....
Hello all.
What was the ruble-dollar and euro exchange rate corridor on Monday?
I'll keep an eye on it for a couple of days and compare my data.
:-)))
Great, except that the GURS don't suggest trading on Mondays, Fridays and other days of the week)))
Fisht_1, did you take the pound?
GBPCHF: the expected pissing off...
I'm looking at it here:
http://news.yandex.ru/quotes/1.html
I like it so far...
and I'm also looking at the bank's reaction, just for the sake of interest:
http://www.sberbank.ru/moscow/ru/quotes/currencies/
If my opinion about the yesterday's quote coincides with yours just today, do drop me a line...
i will try to post my levels in the morning during the week:
for now
Professore, why is your Euro so slow?)
By the way, for Ninzi, can you use that tool I told you about?