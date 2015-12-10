FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 32
Sensei, and you're right about volumes, bullshit, you bought it and it went down(
Fucking penguins! a herd of crazy penguins! (see get trampled by))))
You see the thing is... Many pairs do approach weekly/monthly resistances. But how do they do it? Practically by a no-trend. Especially the euro. And the resistances are already old, different economic situation in the world etc. They don't seem to be able to hold.
In such a situation, to go against the wind... Isn't it easier to go with the trend?
the trend does not exist! (this is the high side of the flat), and the eu may correct to 1.27 - there I will close bai (2680)
In such a situation one would have to go against the wind.
Ilya, did you understand that you shouldn't go upwind?)))
who bought from the last pin, maybe even upwind
just sold the harrier dolls, and they're dragging people into buying
i guess the scam is on the nose...
there is no trend! (this is the side of a high flat), and the Yevra may correct to 1.27 - there I close my shares (2680).
Sit in a creepy slump, buttocks pressed, and wait. The penalty for that is 20 points. And that's if you're lucky. ))))
Wouldn't it be easier to deposit it in the bank?
Pound catching?
this is where they come together - the Buttons )))))
that's what i told you this afternoon about the kiwi:
and now look at the weeks:
I haven't had that kind of volume in a week in three years.
What do you think that's about?)))
This is a 10 to 15 year forecast (based on the fractality of the market not including fundamental events).