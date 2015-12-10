FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 425

_new-rena:
... very active ))))

47.50 would be hilarious))))

Hey, teacher, what did you want to post there? )))).

 
Watching the ruble, it must have jumped that much.

Here's a news story on the subject:

World oil prices rise on falling US inventories >>>

About the negative values. ) That's so much less inventory, not negative.

Мировые цены на нефть растут на снижении ее запасов в США
Мировые цены на нефть растут на снижении ее запасов в США
  • 2014.12.03
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 3 дек — РИА Новости. Мировые цены на нефть увеличиваются в ходе торгов на фоне неожиданного снижения коммерческих запасов "черного золота" в США, свидетельствуют данные торгов. По состоянию на 18.58 мск стоимость фьючерсов на североморскую смесь Brent увеличивалась на 0,99% — до 71,25 доллара за баррель. Стоимость январских фьючерсов...
Now it all makes sense.
 
my prediction is 70 per dollar.

The hryvnias have doubled the dollar, so the Russians should too.

They are all tied to the dollar, both Putin and the Ukrainians. Even the american central bank belongs to the rusha, how much "power" can they talk about?

 
Thank you, kind man, for at least explaining it) Oil is generally rising, but we should correct it to 77 and a half, at the same time sellers of late should get their horns under this brand and sellers of the ruble in the same place))))
 
The dollar is a reserve currency, everyone is tied to it and the pindos are getting rich off it).
The bank is essentially an exchanger, but they lack marketplaces, they have not mastered this specialty yet, so they take their clients out of the market with one click, which can essentially increase profitability...
 
I read somewhere that the central bank belongs more to the U.S. Federal Reserve than to Russia...
 
And the Fed to whom? Not interested? Not many central banks are government agencies.

I wonder how Sensei is doing with his euro purchases, he has no stops

stranger:

And the Fed to whom? Not interested? Not many central banks are government agencies.

I wonder how Sensei is doing with his euro purchases, he has no stops

Ahhhh, that's right. he bought it after he gave a lecture. can't help it, there's no limit to HIS genius... he's probably a long term investor.
