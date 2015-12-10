FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 425
... very active ))))
47.50 would be hilarious))))
Hey, teacher, what did you want to post there? )))).
some have, some don't...
Watching the ruble, it must have jumped that much.
Here's a news story on the subject:
World oil prices rise on falling US inventories >>>
About the negative values. ) That's so much less inventory, not negative.
47.50 will be a laughing matter))))
Guru, ow) What did you want to post there? ))))
my prediction is 70 per dollar.
The hryvnias have doubled the dollar, so the Russians should too.
They are all tied to the dollar, both Putin and the Ukrainians. Even the american central bank belongs to the rusha, how much "power" can they talk about?
my prediction is 70 per dollar.
my prediction is 70 per dollar.
my prediction is 70 per dollar.
I read somewhere that the Central Bank belongs more to the U.S. Federal Reserve than to Russia...
And the Fed to whom? Not interested? Not many central banks are government agencies.
I wonder how Sensei is doing with his euro purchases, he has no stops
I wonder how Sensei is doing with his euro purchases, he has no stops