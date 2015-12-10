FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 778
Going into buy, broke through the mighty swing and went away))))
148.07 entry to the sell
TR 144.26
It's already 147.
You're scaring me
So the price is already 147.
You're scaring me.
Pardon me, 148.07.
You missed the moon.
What do you mean?
I mean, we should have bought)
flea fishing
tomorrow the news
all the debts are hanging in the selves
and NOVOLUNE...