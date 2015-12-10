FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 778

Tuesday: Banks closed due to Emperor's Birthday celebrations (Japan)
 
The kukruse at 411 has been bought)
 
stranger:
Going into buy, broke through the mighty swing and went away))))

148.07 entry to the sell

TR 144.26

 
No need to pay attention to such trivialities =)))
 
Pardon me, 148.07.

 
You missed the moon.
 
What do you mean?
 
I mean I should have bought it.)
 
flea fishing

tomorrow the news

all the debts are hanging in the selves

and NOVOLUNE...

