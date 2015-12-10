FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 371

gip:
So how would I know? I thought anyone who trades manually would know.
Manual traders are traders and we are coders )))
 
artikul:
Manual traders trade and we are coders )))
Well, then I'm a trader.
 
kwinto:
and the signal from which muvinga came (period) ?
on the figure; RSI and Stoh
 
stranger:
Well, then I am a tradun.
Tradunism is a grave love affair which keeps the spirit in a continually sad state ))))
 
Evgen-ya1:
Daughter, you have fallen into heresy, not only are you trying to catch the hare in the field on the minutes but so are the indicators))))))
 
artikul:
Tradunism is a grave lust that keeps the spirit in a continually sad state )))
Yes Professor, yes, how right you are))))
 
stranger:
Daughter, you have fallen into heresy, not only are you trying to catch the hare in the field on the minutes, but the indicators))))))
i don't understand why minutes?)) i'll learn from you and gain experience))
 

A prime example of flea-baiting is anti-fleece:

 
Yes, tonight on the news will finish my 2399 - 2387 tee and I guess it's uphill...
 
Evgen-ya1:
I don't understand why in minutes?
So what does it say on your screenshot? М1
