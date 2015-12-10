FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 630
Anyway, I'm sold...
The cheif would be thought about, but the harrier is up.
On the pound, December futures, which expire tomorrow, banks bought 8934 contracts, of which 8200 were US contracts, sold 7890, of which 3668 were US contracts.
Brent - bought 34020, sold 124660
russian ruble 75982\35558
the yen was in the buys,
audi 23378\23820.
So banks don't really rule)
'Are these from the CME reports?
On the chif, I'd think about it, but the harrier is up with no options.
sales there...
sales there...
yeah, it's a downgrade:
I'm thinking of selling right at the opening from the current
Yeah, a downtrend:
I'm thinking of selling right at the open.
Don't upset Ilya)))
Yeah, it's a downtrend:
Maybe it is, maybe it isn't...
on H4 the correction will be up:
Maybe it is, maybe it isn't...
On H4, the correction will be up:
Yes it is a correction, only down)))) There cannot be an up-correction on the rise)))
Ilya, it seems that everything has already been decided, euro is a bit up and down, pound is down from the current levels, audi is a complete down))), in general the quid is up))