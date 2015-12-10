FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 630

New comment
 
Ilij:
Anyway, I'm sold...
On the chiff, I'd think about it, but the harrier is up with no options.
 
stranger:
The cheif would be thought about, but the harrier is up.
And with great acceleration... :0))
 

On the pound, December futures, which expire tomorrow, banks bought 8934 contracts, of which 8200 were US contracts, sold 7890, of which 3668 were US contracts.

Brent - bought 34020, sold 124660

russian ruble 75982\35558

the yen was in the buys,

audi 23378\23820.

So banks don't really rule)

 
stranger:

For the pound, December futures, which expires tomorrow, banks bought 8934 contracts, of which 8200 were US contracts, sold 7890, of which 3668 were US contracts.

Brent - bought 34020, sold 124660

russian ruble 75982\35558

the yen was in the buys,

audi 23378\23820.

So banks don't really rule)

'Is this from the CME report?
 
lactone:
'Are these from the CME reports?
Yes, just caught my eye.
 
stranger:
On the chif, I'd think about it, but the harrier is up with no options.

sales there...


 
Ilij:

sales there...


yeah, it's a downgrade:

I'm thinking of selling right at the opening from the current

 
lactone:

Yeah, a downtrend:

I'm thinking of selling right at the open.

Don't upset Ilya)))

 
lactone:

Yeah, it's a downtrend:


Maybe it is, maybe it isn't...

on H4 the correction will be up:


 
Ilij:

Maybe it is, maybe it isn't...

On H4, the correction will be up:


Yes it is a correction, only down)))) There cannot be an up-correction on the rise)))

Ilya, it seems that everything has already been decided, euro is a bit up and down, pound is down from the current levels, audi is a complete down))), in general the quid is up))

1...623624625626627628629630631632633634635636637...871
New comment