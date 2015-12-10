FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 818
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Pips are good when volatility is low.)
For example, when the volatility is high, my orders are not opened.
Besides, the analysis of the price direction takes place.
Plus, the analysis of buy/sell volumes
The rails are nothing to Ilya, but he didn't hear me.
Pips are good when volatility is weak, otherwise they may go unrewarded=)
And you're right, when the price "shoots" graves of pipsaries appear like mushrooms after the rain)))
Piping is good when volatility is weak. otherwise it can carry you into a no return =)
There is such a thing and work without stops too........ never encountered it, but i know i walk under it............ that's why there is the concept of "night scalper"-asian markets are calmer.
about the night wait aii... not everywhere, so to speak)))
personally i couldn't do it before because the demo and the real were not like the m1. well, now i'll pay 13% tax really, not offshore anymore))
Yes, the same euro requires stops at the opening of London, america, from 14 to 15 in Kiev and when in kluby tantsi)
about the overnight wait for it... not everywhere, so to speak)))
Try it on crosses - they are mathematically recalculated to two majors and they don't throw as much........ in practice I noticed......... but the rules of behaviour and analysis are the same.
...........Spread, though it's a horse.
Try it on crosses - they are mathematically converted into two majors and do not throw them around as much........ in practice I noticed......... but the rules of behaviour and analysis are the same.
Try it on crosses - they are mathematically recalculated two majors and they don't throw like that........ in practice noticed......... but the rules of behaviour and analysis are the same.
...........The spread, though, is horseradish.