FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 818

New comment
[Deleted]  
Myth63:
Pips are good when volatility is low.)

For example, when the volatility is high, my orders are not opened.

Besides, the analysis of the price direction takes place.

Plus, the analysis of buy/sell volumes

[Deleted]  
stranger:
The rails are nothing to Ilya, but he didn't hear me.
The only thing that has come in handy from rails is the angle of price movement (the ratio of candlestick length in pips to any constant number). at least it does not average out, but the direction of movement and volatility are already there.
 
Myth63:
Pips are good when volatility is weak, otherwise they may go unrewarded=)

And you're right, when the price "shoots" graves of pipsaries appear like mushrooms after the rain)))

 
Myth63:
Piping is good when volatility is weak. otherwise it can carry you into a no return =)
There is such a thing and work without stops too........ I have never come across it, but I know that I follow the news, enter only after the news, mostly during correction............ so there is a concept of "night scalper"-Asian markets are calmer.
[Deleted]  
gnawingmarket:
There is such a thing and work without stops too........ never encountered it, but i know i walk under it............ that's why there is the concept of "night scalper"-asian markets are calmer.

about the night wait aii... not everywhere, so to speak)))

personally i couldn't do it before because the demo and the real were not like the m1. well, now i'll pay 13% tax really, not offshore anymore))

 
Yes on the same euro stops are needed at the opening of London, the americans, from 14 to 15 Kiev and when in kluby tantsi)
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Yes, the same euro requires stops at the opening of London, america, from 14 to 15 in Kiev and when in kluby tantsi)
at 16:00 local time, when the % rate is found out for swap accrual, also jumps if the price is wrong))))
 
_new-rena:
about the overnight wait for it... not everywhere, so to speak)))

Try it on crosses - they are mathematically recalculated to two majors and they don't throw as much........ in practice I noticed......... but the rules of behaviour and analysis are the same.

...........Spread, though it's a horse.

[Deleted]  
gnawingmarket:
Try it on crosses - they are mathematically converted into two majors and do not throw them around as much........ in practice I noticed......... but the rules of behaviour and analysis are the same.
It may be done on any currency pair. no problems. the deals are short. you have to make a separate account for each pair.)
[Deleted]  
gnawingmarket:

Try it on crosses - they are mathematically recalculated two majors and they don't throw like that........ in practice noticed......... but the rules of behaviour and analysis are the same.

...........The spread, though, is horseradish.

oh, it's already not climatic, one of the main parameters that can prohibit trading on such a strategy
1...811812813814815816817818819820821822823824825...871
New comment