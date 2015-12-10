FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 144
Well? Anybody else want to buy the pound?
for today for the test...
Here's the benchmark, from 1.5720 sell and a few months down
Oil goes down, gold goes down, here we can go straight down without control, exit the triangle and go forward to 1.21
Although it was ideal to sell at 1.25
firstly 5528 - 5364 daily level to look at (or they might start a referendum...)
Absorption has gone down on the pound ! blame the alps ! took it and changed the minimum lot from 0.01 to 0.1 - the peak was 230% )))))
Right, right.
No need to average.
Well? Anyone else willing to buy the pound?
Did you sell?
From 5730.
There was a sell from the top at 5920, but closed too early, at 5850. Then it was a sell again, but got kicked out at b.u. Then a buy from b.u. and here is a sell again. Let's see if it survives or not. Not good to jump on the departing train.
There are two sells on eur and one on aud.
Tried to buy usdjpy yesterday, got kicked out both times. Never got a chance to jump on it.