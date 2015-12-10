FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 103
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
7.11 is a busy day...
The only ones who can't recover from 2008 are those peeps who traded without stops.
By the way, I used to walk in peppers back in the day too. Drained a lot of them.
))))
Happy Friday, everyone!
7.11 is a busy day...
at last !!! (about the screenshot)
I think to count the price movement farts and talk about "flea markets", medium-term, long term and other inappropriate, because one wave catches up with another one ))))
Ilya, tell people how to trade.
Good luck!
who would teach me, oh blue eyes...
A true troll in person. He's typed up posts and he's admiring himself...
I'm great I'm mighty and I'm old and I'm so
and the quid ran out:
Are you looking at gold?
If it goes up to 1180, I'll sell it.
A true troll in person. He's typed up posts and he's admiring himself...
I'm great I'm mighty and I'm old and I'm so
You shouldn't do that. Let's erase this post, okay?