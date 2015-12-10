FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 486

New comment
 
Fisht_1:
Zorich is coded.
Zoric has it easy, he knows how to wait)
 
Ishim:
The pattern itself is now three years old.
Respect-I couldn't have been so patient.
 
artikul:
Are you sure? ))) Then you've still got a chance to become a real waffling trader and break up with the hated Ahmet ))))
I know how to predict myself. (I use it sometimes, and Ahmet is a Strange meme - make up your own)
 
Ishim:
I know how to predict myself. (I use it sometimes, and ahmet is a Strange meme - make up your own).
I thought Strange was a protocouple.)
 
Ishim:
I know how to predict myself. (I use it sometimes, and ahmet is a Strange meme - make up your own)
Isn't that what you call him at work yet? ))))
 
Fisht_1:
Respect-I couldn't have been so patient.
over the weekend marked the trend lines by the hoys (somewhere in the 12m) so hangs on, the flat bounces well off the trend lines, but the latest trend down - has proved nothing at all.
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
over the weekend marked out the trend lines on the highs (somewhere in the 12m) so hangs on, the flat bounced well off the trend lines, but the latest trend down - proved nothing at all.
 
stranger:
You don't call him that at work there yet? ))))
who's he? (at work I only have subordinates - whatever I want to call him)))), but I have bosses, of course - we rarely see each other)
 
Ishim:
who's he ? (I only have subordinates at work - whatever I want to call them)))), and I have bosses - we rarely see each other)
reciprocity?
 
stranger:
Don't twist their brains)
he's got a point! the quid is almost impossible to TA, trade pairs without the quid!
1...479480481482483484485486487488489490491492493...871
New comment