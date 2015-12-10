FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 578
so down ene fly to 96 figs) closed at my instaforex?
On the subject of the long term. An acquaintance of mine, just an acquaintance, no more, once said that no pro in his right mind would do intraday, because it is a lottery, he said that they laughed at "Wall Street Warriors" like a good comedy).
this is just a correction , on insta i will close 147 - 146 (100 pips away)
Teacher, what a romantic you are...
One of my acquaintances knew too much... (с)
He knows a lot, but it's hard to get anything out.
Now the situation is as you said - the price is being driven at random, no matter where it goes).
You watch micro gepes? long been fond of them good signals sorry in both directions ((()
no what microgaps on the hour)) - hourly chart minimum + daley and month - you can see everything on the hour...
so lock it...)))) and there will be a positive lock))) and double profit...