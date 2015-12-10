FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 34
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The southjpu is where it should have been.
Question on MetaTrader 5...
Opening a 0.10 lot trade
Then I open a 0.10 lot trade in the same direction. As a result they connect and jump
How can I remove this nuisance?
You cannot. This is a feature of the 5 series.
But you cannot buy when the MACD is in its upper zone.
in red are sell zones
blue - buy zones
Right now, just below, a buying zone is brewing. Look for entry points from there
Usjp got where it was supposed to go
This pair is interested at 108.30 and 109.90.
Why don't you make it clearer. (For example: USD/JPY)
How much clearer?
It's not like I'm naming all kinds of moons, schmoonies, violets... and so on =)
Did you understand what I wrote above?
maybe from 106.5
Even 108.30 is ghostly, 109.90 is more or less realistic.
so far, the most realistic is just below the gap
112
so far, the most realistic is just below the gap
112
Not interested there.
We haven't gone to 115 yet.
here's from 112 shopping and go! =)