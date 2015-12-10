FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 34

IRIP:
The southjpu is where it should have been.
This pair is of interest at 108.30 and 109.90.
 
Speculator_:

Question on MetaTrader 5...

Opening a 0.10 lot trade

Then I open a 0.10 lot trade in the same direction. As a result they connect and jump

How can I remove this nuisance?

You cannot. This is a feature of the 5 series.

But you cannot buy when the MACD is in its upper zone.

in red are sell zones

blue - buy zones

Right now, just below, a buying zone is brewing. Look for entry points from there

 
IRIP:
Why don't you make it clearer? (For example: USD/JPY)
 
stranger:
Could also be from 106.5
 
Speculator_:
Why don't you make it clearer. (For example: USD/JPY)

How much clearer?

It's not like I'm naming all kinds of moons, schmoonies, violets... and so on =)

Did you understand what I wrote above?

 
IRIP:
Even 108.30 is ghostly, 109.90 is more or less realistic.
 
stranger:
Even 108.30 is ghostly, 109.90 is more or less realistic.

so far, the most realistic is just below the gap

112

 
 
IRIP:

Not interested there. moved the bylimit to 15.87.
 
stranger:
Not interested there.

We haven't gone to 115 yet.

here's from 112 shopping and go! =)

