stranger:
Next week, maybe something will go further and then it will stagnate for 2-3 weeks.

remember the euras last new year, when 300 pts in 2 days flew

The speculators like to get a heff under the tree.

so the crowd was sitting under the Christmas tree thinking "how we got screwed again and what to do next".

I'd take the eura lower today (2315-20), Friday's dilution should be on schedule. So would the audi (at 8235).

 
I have the pound, the audi has gained and the euw is 2344 for those willing to buy)
stranger:

What do you want there?))) I said support at 2375, haven't looked at anything yet today, just woke up.

I was asking on the pound - what volume does Ninja show at 1.5701

The question is still relevant.

 
Ishim:
HOW MUCH bye? I have bye now))) (maybe you should count your points? ))))))) come on ....)
Did you buy around 23? I did. So what the fuck... are you running around the field every day in your underwear?)
 
stranger:
I've got the pound, I've got the audi, and I've got the eu 2344 for those willing to buy)
pips ))))(no stops!)
 
_new-rena:
I was asking on the pound - what volumes does ninja show at 1.5701
Answer. Volumes on the pound were throwing the biggest yesterday just above 58, today starts at the same.
 
Ishim:
pips )))) (no stops!)
Pound in boo 5552, on audi set below the low for the night, slept peacefully, did not go to sleep at night, anything else interested?)
stranger:
Response. Volumes on the pt yesterday threw just above 58, today starts at the same.
ok
 
stranger:
Did you buy around 23? I did. So what the fuck... are you running around the field every day in your underwear)))))
i got 123 pips on it, i don't want to buy it, the total sell is 92pp. well, the current buy is in the works - maybe i will close it this week. (the week passed not in vain!)
