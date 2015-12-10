FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 202
that way, you don't get out of it.
target - see entry - go in...
work for example on an hour...
try to have the same number of orders or +-1
close all of them in the middle, only when they are in profit and there is a positive balance of the pair
i used such a strategy, it is counter-trend. it is awaited by Kolyana (the rotten place), in that moment, when a no-trend hits and it is over.
a year ago, in the summer and fall, i screenshot you know where.... and wrote, that one sell is pulling strongly the whole team of baikas (for example, if the exchange rate rises), it is across the throat for some reason
we are slowly getting to the same one. the product is almost out))))
It is also interesting that the situation is almost hopeless for Kukl (if carefully and wisely, of course) .... and if without default, fortunately defaults are not frequent..... last, I remember, in 2008, which could kill this strategy.........un will take away the default 1000-then you can 100 times for 1000, while the broker somehow does not throw out.
I used this strategy for a decent holiday that summer in autumn and did not use it anymore, because I started using it through the tester upon arrival and was disappointed.
it's all good, but you need to calculate the profitability, as you correctly wrote - you need to build in some losing situations in any case.
Crosses are basically transitional pairs between majors and at the moments when majors are trending, crosses are flying, and I have already written above that such a strategy needs flying, because the trend is a dip.
What is the profit factor?
Yes, oscillators should lie on the horizon........... at the moment it is observed mainly on the yen.
factor 130.
I'm out. Very cool!
i finished what i showed you today. my wife is swearing - don't touch that, what else do you want, like ))))
but i just want more))))
Here's a look at mine for Friday, I won't be long and I'll erase it straight away (let me know when you do):