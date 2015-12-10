FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 519

New comment
 
Ilij:

Monday is a hard day...

Bought a pounder to try it out:


and I
 

I think I'll go in...

If it goes up, it'll go all the way to 6189:


if it's going to go to 6189 or not, that's the question...


 
zoritch:

rouble's fallin', folks... i got no reason keepin' livin' anymore...

help me with my insane wife who get me crawlin' and so on...

I oughtta not let my prosperity fade to grey...

point of no return... tight as a tourniquet...

Don't kill yourself like that)))
 
zoritch:

rouble's fallin', folks... i got no reason keepin' livin' anymore...

help me with my insane wife who get me crawlin' and so on...

I oughtta not let my prosperity fade to grey...

point of no return... tight as a tourniquet...

My dear friend, I sympathize with your grief. You will be helped by God!
 
This is a Russian forum thread. Please write in Russian.
 
IRIP:
and me
Monday is a good day!)
 
barabashkakvn:
This is a Russian forum thread. Please write in Russian.
Seconded.
 
Evgen-ya1:
monday is a good day!)

Great, except that the GURS don't suggest trading on Mondays, Fridays and other days of the week)))

Fisht_1, have you got the pound?

Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация об инструменте
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация об инструменте
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация об инструменте - справочник по языку алгоритмического/автоматического трейдинга для MetaTrader 5
 
stranger:
Great, except that the GURS do not advise trading on Mondays, Fridays and other days of the week)))
who are the gurus? I'd like to meet))))) to ask for advice// not bad today
 
Evgen-ya1:
who are the gurus? I want to get acquainted))))) to ask for advice// not bad today european was
Well, we have only one, Ishimka, poor us, and so they are on every corner, herczyks, fullers, etc., etc.))
1...512513514515516517518519520521522523524525526...871
New comment