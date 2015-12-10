FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 93
while there's nothing to do, I'm training for the 1%...
The teacher embarrassed our collective farm to the whole district
I read the poster after all...
))))
that's it! I need a Corvalol... )))
The rupee has been killed completely.
When do you want me to exchange the quid into rubles, today or tomorrow?
What time is it MSC today?
I saw 25.7 this morning, now it's 26.25... I'm looking at the sberbank. I gave you the link to the cb yesterday.
http://news.yandex.ru/quotes/1.html
I'm talking about the news in Moscow.
(Moscow)
By the way, on the wooden 45.27 edge
and that's if it makes it...
The ruble has a 100% target of 60-64.
ps even if nagibulina is to be believed about 44, this is the price of the rolling average, so that it would not be too volatile.