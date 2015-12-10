FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 93

Ilij:

while there's nothing to do, I'm training for the 1%...

so what's up?
stranger:
The teacher embarrassed our collective farm to the whole district

I read the poster after all...

))))

that's it! I need a Corvalol... )))

 
The rupee has been killed completely.
stranger:
The rupee has been killed completely.
)))) AfigeNt....
Ilij:
When do you want me to exchange the quid into rubles, today or tomorrow?
I did it a week ago. Everything was already there, in the fish jar... but it's the other way around p->b.
Ilij:
What time is it MSC today?

I saw 25.7 this morning, now it's 26.25... I'm looking at the sberbank. I gave you the link to the cb yesterday.

http://news.yandex.ru/quotes/1.html

Ilij:

I'm talking about the news in Moscow.

no, the ruble could be live.... why would it go offshore?
 

(Moscow)

 
Sold the euro from the current. stop 15 pips
 
Ilij:

By the way, on the wooden 45.27 edge

and that's if it makes it...

The ruble has a 100% target of 60-64.

ps even if nagibulina is to be believed about 44, this is the price of the rolling average, so that it would not be too volatile.

