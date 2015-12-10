FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 461

_new-rena:

Strange, yesterday the pound level was exactly the same as yours and mine, only I don't draw, you know. That's exactly where I took the sale. And by the way, below it did not go))))

Well the IRIP must have taken your hint.

It didn't?

It does:


Ilij:

Didn't go?

He will:


when you closed the pound, I was holding and Strange's target was correct - 1.5649. After that, a lot of water has already flowed. I meant exactly that target and that sale.
Silent:

That's for sure.

Yesterday I was just sitting with the flags thinking about how many ways the market has to break them

(arrows are for preparation, rectangle is a flag, blue is a short term no return level)

The answer from the market was not long in coming :-)

I've been thinking about this post for a long time....

The point of the figure is that when the price goes HOW along the ruler - the dummy rests, but it comes off black for missing time and catching up on lost profits ))))

 
Ilij:

Ilij:

Didn't go?

He will:


=0 bliss =0

IRIP:

A blessing in disguise =0

are you still waiting?
 
artikul:
Well yes, of course, only you saw your levels, and in the morning )))) Just a block of day-trading ))))
artikul:
When you draw new levels we'll surely talk )))) Hail to Matroskin ) )))
Hahaha another block so to speak Lords of night scalping ... but those were the days when the market was going ... all the sharks ... all the sharks (((( (sharks walk around with their mouths shut - sometimes they mumble - who knows what they say).
Ishim:
Yeah another block so to speak Master of Night Scalping ..., yeah there were times the market was all over ... all the sharks (((( (sharks walk around with their mouths shut - sometimes they mumble - who knows what they say).

that's right. I haven't heard any moaning lately. maybe today?

You don't have a stop there - for the whole depo, by any chance? )))

 
_new-rena:
Are you still waiting?

Waiting, honey, waiting...

IRIP:

waiting sweetheart, waiting...

the pound could turn around now, where's your insurance?
 
_new-rena:
The pound could turn around now, where's your insurance?

This is how the screenshot shows everything

stop 1.5615

The signal is gone. You don't have to go in.

